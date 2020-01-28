Breaking News
Two bomb threats in one week cause concern at St. Mary Parish Courthouse

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- Two bomb threats in one week have caused concern at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse.

The first bomb threat came Thursday around 11 a.m..

A man called the St. Mary Parish Courthouse and the Franklin Police Department and said he was going to blow up the courthouse.

“They said that a bomb had already been placed at the courthouse, and that’s when we began our evacuation,” Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly said.

Franklin police searched the building and did not find any explosives.

“That was an empty threat. We did search, but there was nothing located on any of the floors. Then we gave the all clear,” Chief Beverly said.

Four days later, another bomb threat was made.

“Monday morning at approximately 8:45 a.m., we received a bomb threat call that came in also. They said they were going to blow up the building,” Chief Beverly added.

Again, the building was evacuated and a second search revealed there was no bomb inside the courthouse.

Franklin police said the calls came from two different phone numbers and say those numbers could be influential in tracking down the caller.

“We do have a couple of leads. We have subpoenaed information from the IP addresses from the carrier,” Chief Beverly told News 10.

If you have any information about the person or persons who made the phone calls to the St. Mary Parish Courthouse, you are encouraged to call Franklin Police.

