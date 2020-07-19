Two arrested, including minor, in drive-by shooting that injured 10-year-old boy as he slept

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Two people, one of whom is a minor, have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting Saturday that injured a 10-year-old boy in Opelousas.

Police Chief Martin McClendon said officers were called to the area of North Oak Street around 3 a.m. after a home was struck by bullets.

Inside the home were adults and a child who was asleep in bed, McClendon said.

Bullets from the passing vehicle struck the child in the neck as he slept.

He was initially rushed to a local hospital, but then was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation, Willie Dominick of Opelousas was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted 2nd degree murder & felon in possession of a firearm, McClendon said.

A 14-year-old was also arrested and charged with two counts of attempted 2nd degree murder and transported to a detention center in Monroe, the chief said.

McClendon said both suspects were also involved in a shooting on Lincoln Street @ Redmond that injured a female passenger in a vehicle.