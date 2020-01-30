Two arrested in Kaplan drug sting

Live Now
KAPLAN, La. (KLFY)– Scott Grigsby of Abbeville and Angelyn Uriegas of Kaplan were arrested following a drug sting by the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force .

The sting operation happened on Jan. 28. According to Narcotics Task Force Commander Drew David, both Grigsby and Uriegas drove up to the designated location and when agents went in to make an arrest, Grigsby tried to flee the scene, crashing into a Sheriff’s unit.

Authorities say after searching the vehicle, they found nearly 3 pounds of crystal meth, approximately 8.5 ounces of heroin, steroids, cocaine, a 9mm handgun, several pills, and suspected drug proceed money.

Grigsby was arrested and charged with:

  • possession with the intent to distribute meth
  • possession with the intent to distribute heroin
  • possession with the intent to distribute cocaine
  • possession of steroids
  • possession of a gun in a drug free zone
  • possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance
  • possession of drug paraphernalia and transactions derived from proceeds

Uriegas was arrested and charged with:

  • possession with the intent to distribute meth
  • possession of meth
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • possession of Clonazepam
  • obliterating a label from a prescription bottle
  • possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone
  • possession with the intent to distribute heroin
  • possession with the intent to distribute cocaine
  • possession of steroids

