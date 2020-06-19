Live Now
Two arrested in Jeff Davis Parish for inappropriate contact with juveniles

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Ragley man and a Crowley man are facing charges of inappropriate contact with minors after they were discovered in a truck in a rural area of the parish.

Joseph Leroy Robbins, 18, of Crowley and Tristen Dakota Lasage, 21, of Ragley, were both booked on a charge of contributing to the delinquincy of a juvenile while Robbins was also booked on a carnal knowledge of a juvenile charge.

According to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, the two men were found in a pickup truck parked in the middle of Farm Supply Road on the south side of U.S. 90. Deputies checked out the vehicle on account of a number of recent thefts in the area. Upon making contact with the truck, deputies found Robbins and Lasage with a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old girl. The girls’ parents were contacted to pick them up.

