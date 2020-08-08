Two arrested for shooting on Garland Ave. in Opelousas — including one of the victims

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Two men have been arrested in Friday’s shooting on Garland Ave. in Opelousas, including one of the two men that were shot.

Deion Decloutte, 21, of Opelousas faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, simple escape, and resisting an officer. Jadakiss Thomas, 18, of Opelousas, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

Opelousas Police Maj. Mark Guidry said Decloutte and Thomas were feuding with one of the victims. The two sides exchanged fire. Decloutte was injured in the shooting, as was his brother, who has not been named. The brother faces serious injuries and is hospitalized. Decloutte faced minor injuries, according to Guidry on Friday.

Decloutte also attempted to flee from officers during questioning, said Guidry. He was taken back into custody several blocks away from the Opelousas Police Investigative Service Building.

Both men were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.