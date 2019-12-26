Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Two arrested for man skateboarding down I-210 bridge in Lake Charles

Local
Posted: / Updated:

LAKE CHARLES, La. — A 26-year-old man could face up to 15 years in prison for skateboarding down the I-210 bridge in Lake Charles after putting the stunt up on his social media.

According to Louisiana State Police Louis C. McGlone, 26, of Sulphur was captured on video skateboarding down the bridge by Lindsey O. Hulett, 34, of Lake Charles. The incident took place Sunday, Dec. 22. Arrest warrants for McGlone and Hulett were obtained earlier today (Dec. 26). The two were each charged with aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce.

If convicted, they could each face up to 15 years in prison.

Lindsey O. Hulett and Louis C. McGlone

“The video showed the creation of a hazardous situation for the participants as well as motorists on the bridge,” stated state troopers from a press release.

The video below was taken from McGlone’s Facebook, where it has gone viral, collecting over 32,000 views as of this posting.

Friends have set up a Facebook fundraiser to help bail McGlone out of jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Crowley

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar