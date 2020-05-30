Two arrested after New Iberia shooting, more arrests expected

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Two people were arrested by New Iberia Police for their involvement in a Thursday evening shooting, according to Public Information Officer Capt. John Babin.

Nolan Davis, 18, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder, while Alaisha Nora, 22, faces charges of accessory after the fact for a shooting in the area of Shelton St. and Spencer Loop in New Iberia. Babin said the two were arrested after police responded to Iberia Medical Center for a gun shot wound victim. The victim’s injuries were considered not to be life-threatening.

Davis was also arrested on outstanding warrants for home invasion and second-degree battery unrelated to the shooting incident.

The investigation is ongoing with more arrests expected.