Two arrested after narcotics search warrant conducted in New Iberia

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Two people were arrested in New Iberia after police found narcotics while executing a search warrant.

The New Iberia Police Department conducted the search warrant Monday in the 600 block of Myra Street.

Afterwards two people were taken into custody.

Police arrested Melissa Drake for possession of schedule I and Buddy Boudreaux for simple burglary, possession of schedule I and II, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstruction of justice.

Both were booked into the Iberia Parish jail with no bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar