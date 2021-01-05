Two Acadiana OMV offices closed until further notice as health-safety precaution

Lafayette, (KLFY)- The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles announced on its Facebook page that the Lafayette and Bunkie OMV locations will be closed until further notice.

However, it did not stop residents from showing up at those locations.

Tori Morgan says she booked her appointment days ago on the express lane portal.

“I went to the website that’s on the door and I made an appointment and they let me schedule it for today.”

When she arrived for her appointment no one was there to assist her.

“They were closed and no one answered the phone,” she said.

Matthew Boudreaux with the OMV says Morgan should have been notified about the office being closed.

This is why he urges residents to check OMV Facebook page and website for updates.

“Always check our website expresslane.org before you head to any location. We like to say know before you go. “

Boudreaux says although these two locations are closed, residents can receive assistance from OMV locations in surrounding areas or visit a public tag agency.

“If you can get the service you need done at those, feel free to visit that and take care of it there,” she said. “We also have other OMV locations within the Lafayette area.“

However, Boudreaux recommends residents use the online portal.

Stay home and visit expresslane.org and take care of anything you need online.”