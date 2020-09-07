Tutoring program steps up to help with virtual education

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Despite the current COVID-19 educational challenges students still need to complete their courses and continue preparing for their academic future.

The sudden shift into virtual learning and the limited resources of some schools have left many students in need of educational support.

Parents are also being asked to find time to guide their students in the virtual learning format.

For Bridget Ryan, this abrupt shift is what transformed her vision for tutoring into reality.

“I got a vision and since COVID has happened it just encouraged me to go further with it,” Ryan says.

Ryan says “The Learning Coach” provides students with professionally trained tutors.

Tutors will step in and help make the transition easier. They will work to reinforce what students have previously learned while also building and extending their knowledge.

“We will be providing assistance for children who are enrolled in online learning and virtual learning this year. And also students who just need extra,” she said.

Assistance and assignments and work that will be given this year.

Ryan says tutors are prepared to provide students and parents the level of support they need in challenging times.

“We’re taking children entering grades kindergarten on up and also we are going to tutor and assist children in the different areas,” she said.

To register your child or for more information on The Learning Coach, contact Bridget Ryan at (337) 205-3232 or email thelearningcoach2020@gmail.com