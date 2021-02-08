Turning Very Warm and Unsettled this Workweek





Unseasonably warm weather is expected for much of the workweek but this Monday morning is chilly for Acadiana. Temperatures are starting the day in the upper 30s to 40s before warmer weather arrives this afternoon. Highs will hover in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies as rain chances increase to 20% today.

High temperatures in the mid 70s are coming for Tuesday and Wednesday before rain chances ramp up for Acadiana. Widespread showers and storms are in the forecast for Thursday as a strong arctic cold front works through the area.

Much colder weather will start to arrive Friday and this weekend. Models are still uncertain on how cold the air will be for Acadiana, as of this morning, we are keeping temperatures conservative and not buying into the severe cold air.