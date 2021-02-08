Turning Very Warm and Unsettled this Workweek

Posted: / Updated:

Unseasonably warm weather is expected for much of the workweek but this Monday morning is chilly for Acadiana. Temperatures are starting the day in the upper 30s to 40s before warmer weather arrives this afternoon. Highs will hover in the upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies as rain chances increase to 20% today.

High temperatures in the mid 70s are coming for Tuesday and Wednesday before rain chances ramp up for Acadiana. Widespread showers and storms are in the forecast for Thursday as a strong arctic cold front works through the area.

Much colder weather will start to arrive Friday and this weekend. Models are still uncertain on how cold the air will be for Acadiana, as of this morning, we are keeping temperatures conservative and not buying into the severe cold air.

Clear

Abbeville

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
56°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Crowley

47°F Fair Feels like 45°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
56°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Opelousas

43°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 41°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
56°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

46°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
56°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
56°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

