Turning Sunny and Warmer Today

Not as chilly this Tuesday morning as yesterday but the air is still cool with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Also, there are a few sprinkles in Acadiana with overcast skies.

Skies are expected to clear quickly this morning leading to mostly sunny and warmer weather this afternoon. High temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s today.

A strong cold front will move though Acadiana tonight dropping temperatures into the mid 40s. Wednesday is looking colder and breezy with highs only into the mid 60s.

Partly Cloudy

Abbeville

62°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 62°
Wind
0 mph SE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
48°F Information not available.
Wind
14 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Crowley

60°F Fair Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
48°F Information not available.
Wind
15 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Opelousas

59°F Fair Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
48°F Information not available.
Wind
14 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 61°
Wind
1 mph SE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
48°F A clear sky. Low 48F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WNW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

New Iberia

60°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
1 mph ESE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 50F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low around 50F. WSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph WNW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

