Turning Sunny and Warmer Today

Not as chilly this Tuesday morning as yesterday but the air is still cool with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Also, there are a few sprinkles in Acadiana with overcast skies.





Skies are expected to clear quickly this morning leading to mostly sunny and warmer weather this afternoon. High temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s today.

A strong cold front will move though Acadiana tonight dropping temperatures into the mid 40s. Wednesday is looking colder and breezy with highs only into the mid 60s.