Rain chances are going down for Acadiana as the temperatures start to increase. Isolated showers and storms are expected for your Friday afternoon before rain chances diminish further over the weekend. Starting tomorrow, only a few afternoon showers and storms are possible over the weekend. The quieter weather will lead to hotter and humid conditions. High temperatures the next several days will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat index values should range in the mid to upper 90s because of the humid air.
Turning Hotter this Weekend as Rain Chances Diminish for Acadiana
