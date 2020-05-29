Turning Hotter this Weekend as Rain Chances Diminish for Acadiana

Live Now
Rain chances are going down for Acadiana as the temperatures start to increase. Isolated showers and storms are expected for your Friday afternoon before rain chances diminish further over the weekend. Starting tomorrow, only a few afternoon showers and storms are possible over the weekend. The quieter weather will lead to hotter and humid conditions. High temperatures the next several days will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat index values should range in the mid to upper 90s because of the humid air.

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

69°F Few Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
69°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
68°F Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Sidebar