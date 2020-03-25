1  of  2
Turning Hotter and Sunny Today with No Rain Threat

Local
A taste of summer is coming to Acadiana over the next few days. Temperatures this Wednesday morning are in the lower 70s along with a few areas of light fog. Highs this afternoon will be well above normal, as they reach into the mid 80s. Factor in the higher humidity and the heat index should push into the upper 80s for most of Acadiana. Mostly sunny weather follows a mostly cloudy morning as skies should clear quickly today. Also, winds will be much lighter compared to yesterday.

