Turning “Hot” this Work Week with Mostly Quiet Weather

Local
Temperatures this work week will trend well above normal for the end of March. The first half of the week sees highs in the low to mid 80s but by Thursday afternoon high temps are expected to reach the upper 80s! The heat index could climb into the lower 90s with a little taste of summer for Acadiana. Besides a few showers this afternoon, rain chances look very slim until the weekend.

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
67°F Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

