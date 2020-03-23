Temperatures this work week will trend well above normal for the end of March. The first half of the week sees highs in the low to mid 80s but by Thursday afternoon high temps are expected to reach the upper 80s! The heat index could climb into the lower 90s with a little taste of summer for Acadiana. Besides a few showers this afternoon, rain chances look very slim until the weekend.
Turning “Hot” this Work Week with Mostly Quiet Weather
