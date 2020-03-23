Turning “Hot” this Work Week with Mostly Quiet Weather

Hailing from the swamps of Louisiana, the blues runs deep in Julian Primeaux's songs of both heartache & joy. Revelation don’t come on the mountain, it comes way down in the valley where you’ll find him preaching his electric sermons.

As a fourth generation musician, Julian has been groomed from a young age to perform. His passion for playing guitar started when he was 8 and by age 12, Julian was performing live on a regular basis. Ever since, he has sang & played everywhere from clubs in Louisiana to concert halls in Europe.

In 2009 he released his first solo album, 'Flowers From My Bones'. 'Rock 'n Roll Boy' followed in 2011 and his third album, 'This Guilded, Swaying Heart' in 2016.

