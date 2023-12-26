The rest of the week will be cool with highs tomorrow and Wednesday in the low 60s. Thursday and Friday will be colder with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s for the next few nights, then lows will be in the low 30s Thursday and Friday night. The last weekend of 2023 should be dry. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, and lows will be in the low to mid 30s. We will see a small chance of rain New Year’s Day. Overall, temperatures will be below normal for the rest of the year. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now