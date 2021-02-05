Turning Colder and Breezy this Friday with Scattered Showers Likely





Temperatures are slowly falling into the lower 50s to upper 40s this morning as the first round of showers moves out of Acadiana.

Temperatures will continue a slow fall through your Friday as they drop into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Conditions will stay breezy too.

Scattered showers are expected to become more numerous later this morning with on and off activity throughout the second half of the day.

More scattered showers are expected Saturday but sunny and milder weather should make an appearance on Sunday.