Turning Colder and Breezy this Friday with Scattered Showers Likely

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures are slowly falling into the lower 50s to upper 40s this morning as the first round of showers moves out of Acadiana.

Temperatures will continue a slow fall through your Friday as they drop into the mid to upper 40s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Conditions will stay breezy too.

Scattered showers are expected to become more numerous later this morning with on and off activity throughout the second half of the day.

More scattered showers are expected Saturday but sunny and milder weather should make an appearance on Sunday.

Cloudy

Abbeville

52°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
43°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Crowley

49°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
43°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Opelousas

47°F Cloudy Feels like 43°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
43°F Information not available.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

50°F Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
43°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

New Iberia

51°F Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
43°F Information not available.
Wind
10 mph ENE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

