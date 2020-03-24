Tuesday’s ‘Great American Takeout’ campaign underway to help local restaurants

1  of  2
(CBS Local) — The restaurant industry, which has been particularly hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, is asking consumers to participate in “The Great American Takeout” on Tuesday, March 24.

Many states, including Louisiana, have ordered all dine-in restaurant operations closed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Here’s an updated list of restaurant takeout services in Acadiana.

And while many restaurants can still offer takeout service, delivery and pick-up, social distancing and lockdowns pose a tremendous economic threat to the restaurant sector, which employs an estimated 15 million workers.

That’s what spurred a coalition of national and regional eateries to organize #thegreatamericantakeout.

