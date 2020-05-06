Tuesday night storms uproot countless trees along E. Alexander Street in Lafayette; Mayor-President surveys area

1  of  2
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The severe weather that came through Acadiana Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning caused extensive damage in parts of north Lafayette.

According to Mayor-President Josh Guillory, countless trees were uprooted and power lines were strewn over roads in the area.

Guillory, Director of Public Works, Chad Nepveaux and Councilman Abraham Rubin visited the area along E. Alexander Street Wednesday to assess some of the damage.

He said LCG crews will be helping the citizens of East Alexander Street during recovery.  

There were no injuries reported.

