Tsunami sushi closes after employee test positive for coronavirus

Tsunami Sushi at 412 Jefferson Street in Lafayette has closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant only recently reopened following a 8-week statewide shut down of all dine-in restaurants, bars, movie theaters, gyms and casinos.

In a social media post, the restaurant said the closure was “out of an overabundance of caution and care.”

“We have experienced a setback with one of our staff testing positive for COVID 19.” (the employee’s last day at work was 3 days prior to becoming symptomatic and tested).

“Won’t say it is a complete surprise as our town wakes up from it’s 8 week slumber and co-mingling revives, but we are still shaking our heads with dismay.”

Tsunami Sushi required its staff to wear masks and other personal-protective equipment while working.

Additionally, dine in tables were spaced far apart.

“Although we feel at this point the one case is pretty isolated, out of an overabundance of caution and care, we have decided to take a break and close on Wednesday and regroup,” the post stated.

“We will assess our re-opening again as soon as possible and thank you for your undeniable patience.”