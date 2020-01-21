TSA caught 26 handguns at Louisiana airport checkpoints in 2019; 5 at Lafayette Regional

More guns were discovered in carry-on luggage at America’s airports in 2019 than ever before, according to new TSA data.
Of the 4,432 guns detected at airport security checkpoints last year, 5 were found at the Lafayette Regional Airport.
According to NOLA.com, all commercial service airports in Louisiana had reports of firearm discoveries in 2019:
- Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport: 8
- Shreveport Regional Airport: 6
- Lafayette Regional Airport: 5
- Alexandria International Airport: 4
- Lake Charles Regional Airport: 2
- Monroe Regional Airport: 1
People who are caught with firearms in their carry-on bags can be fined up to $13,333 and arrested.