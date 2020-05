BATON ROUGE, La. (THE ADVOCATE) -- State health officials say nearly 100 people at three crawfish farms in the Acadiana area have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first workplace clusters announced in Louisiana since the outbreak began in March.

According to The Advocate, Dr. Alex Billioux, Assistant Secretary of Louisiana's Office of Public Health, said many of the infected individuals were migrant workers who contracted the illness while living in dormitory-like settings.