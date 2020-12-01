Truck crashes into Opelousas veterinary clinic

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Bellevue Animal Clinic sustained severe damage after a truck crashed into the front entrance of the facility Tuesday morning.

Bellevue Animal Clinic owner Tanina Fuselier told News 10 the incident happened around 9 a.m. this morning as staff were outside taking pictures. While it’s not entirely clear what happened, the photographer’s truck crashed into the building while in reverse at approximately 35 mph.

(Conrad Hertzock/KLFY)

Fuselier said “everyone is accounted for,” though some people at the scene received injuries, though the extent is currently unknown.

We will provide additional details when they become available.