Tropics Are Active but No Threats for the Northern Gulf Coast

The tropics remain active across the Atlantic Basin as the National Hurricane Center is monitoring four separate disturbances. Two areas off the coast of Africa have a low likelihood of development in the next 5 days while a disturbance off the east coast of the U.S. and one in the Caribbean Sea has a high likelihood for developing into a tropical system.

Focusing on the tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea. As of this morning, the NHC has an 80% chance that it will develop into a tropical system over the next 5 days. The next names on the list are Nana and Omar.

The good news is that the system is expected to continue a due westerly path that will eventually take it into Central America. There is very little threat that it would turn more north and reach the Gulf of Mexico. There is no immediate threat from any of these four disturbances to bring impacts to the United States.

