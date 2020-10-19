Tropics Active for the End of October

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two separate areas as Tropical Depression 27 has formed in the central Atlantic.

Tropical Depression 27 officially formed Monday morning in the central Atlantic Ocean, well southeast of Bermuda. TD 27 is expected to organize and strengthen further as it moves northwest in the coming days. This area could be a threat to Bermuda but should stay east of the United States. The next name on the list is Epsilon.

The other area the NHC is monitoring is across the Caribbean Sea. This area only has a 20% chance for tropical cyclone formation over the next 5 days. A broad area of low pressure could form in the next few days with further development possible as it slowly moves north and north-westward. Models have really backed off on developing this area but we will need to watch it closely as it could pose more of a threat to the U.S. if organization can happen but that looks more unlikely at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: