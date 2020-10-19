Tropics Active for the End of October

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two separate areas as Tropical Depression 27 has formed in the central Atlantic.





Tropical Depression 27 officially formed Monday morning in the central Atlantic Ocean, well southeast of Bermuda. TD 27 is expected to organize and strengthen further as it moves northwest in the coming days. This area could be a threat to Bermuda but should stay east of the United States. The next name on the list is Epsilon.





The other area the NHC is monitoring is across the Caribbean Sea. This area only has a 20% chance for tropical cyclone formation over the next 5 days. A broad area of low pressure could form in the next few days with further development possible as it slowly moves north and north-westward. Models have really backed off on developing this area but we will need to watch it closely as it could pose more of a threat to the U.S. if organization can happen but that looks more unlikely at this time.