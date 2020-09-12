TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Sally could threaten Louisiana by next Tuesday

Busy times in the tropics ahead as we are monitoring five disturbances! Paulette and Rene will remain Atlantic systems, so I will not cover those in detail. Of more pressing concern, of course, is Tropical Storm Sally that formed today near South Florida.

TROPICAL STORM SALLY: As of the 4pm advisory, Sally has winds of 40 mph, moving westward at 7 mph. It is currently being steered by a mid-level ridge to its north. This will keep the cyclone on a west-northwest/northwest heading through tomorrow and Monday. As the ridge weakens, however, a slow-down is expected and the cyclone’s movement could fall under 5 mph through the day Monday and Tuesday. This is not good news for the north-central Gulf coast as copious amounts of rainfall are projected.

Heavy rain will be the biggest threat from this system, but a surge and wind threat could now be in the mix as well. Yesterday, models had a much weaker system and much more dry air across the Gulf. Now the system is initialized stronger in the model fields, so it’s able to wall off the dry air and wrap up into a stronger system before landfall on Tuesday. The National Hurricane Center is calling for a category one hurricane to make landfall across southeastern Louisiana/coastal Mississippi on Tuesday. This forecast seems reasonable, although a category two cannot be ruled out. Wind shear could increase slightly once it approaches the northern Gulf coast, which could limit the strengthening process.

A HURRICANE WATCH has been issued across southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama–from Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border. Tropical storm force wind probabilities appear to be around 20-40% for Acadiana, based off the latest track from the NHC. If this current track holds, effects from this system should be minimal across Acadiana, most likely limited to a few squally thunderstorms with embedded wind gusts. The majority of the flooding rains will be near and east of where the center makes landfall. Model projections show the possibility of 10-20 inches of rainfall in these areas, which would be a substantial flooding event.

We’ll have to continue to watch for subtle changes in track as parts of eastern Acadiana are still in the cone of uncertainty. As it stands now, I feel confident Acadiana will see little impacts from Sally and the chance of a drastic track change is small.

GULF DISTURBANCE: A disturbance just south of the Louisiana coastline is increasing our storm chances today and tomorrow. This disturbance has a “low” chance for development as it generally works west and later southwest across the western Gulf of Mexico. Models do not currently show much from this system as it gets pushed southward into the Bay of Campeche early next week.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION #12 has formed across the eastern Atlantic. Models are bullish with this system and make this a hurricane through the next few days. Good news is that this system should stay an Atlantic system and not threaten the United States.