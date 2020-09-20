TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Beta brings possibility of flash flooding across Acadiana this week

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Beta is continuing to work slowly west-northwest this morning. As of the latest advisory, Beta has winds of 60 mph and a pressure of 997mb. Due to wind shear and dry air, Beta is now expected to remain a tropical storm as it approaches the Texas coast on Tuesday. Thereafter, Beta is expected to turn northeastward towards Louisiana, while continuing to weaken.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING remains in effect for Cameron, Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Mary–as storms across coastal areas could have embedded tropical-storm-force wind gusts. A SURGE WARNING also remains in effect for Cameron parish as 2-4 feet of storm surge is expected late today and tomorrow as the flow turns southeasterly.

For Acadiana, the main threat will be heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Global models, namely the European and GFS models, show the possibility of a heavy rain plume setting up over south-central/southeastern Louisiana, dumping rainfall totals of 5-10 inches through the end of the week. Area-wide, rain totals of 3-7 inches likely across Acadiana, but it’s the isolated higher amounts that could cause problems. Isolated rain totals of 8-12 inches could be possible where rain-bands set up, with some storms dumping 2-3 inches of rain per hour. This would lead to the possibility of flash flooding, which would be a more pressing concern.

High-resolution models, however, show more modest totals across Acadiana. Some dry air will be wrapping into the circulation by Tuesday and Wednesday, so this could hopefully lower rain coverage on those days.

It’s very hard to predict rain totals in tropical systems, both in regards to where the rain-bands set up and how much rain the rainbands dump. The best plan of action is to prepare for the isolated higher amounts across the area through the end of this week. If you live in an area prone to flooding, getting some sandbags may be a good idea. If we see these totals over a five-to-six day period, I believe most of the area would be okay. The problem lies when we see these types of rain totals over a 12-to-24 hour period, which is something we’ll have to watch for. Overall, I’m NOT expecting a 20-30 inch rain event as we saw in 2016, but we’ll have to monitor these rain-bands closely through the week. Let’s hope some dry air wraps into the circulation, choking off these rain-bands Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain. Low 68F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
68°F Rain. Low 68F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph E
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 67F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
67°F Rain likely. Low 67F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
18 mph E
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
64°F Rain likely. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
14 mph ENE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
67°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
15 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
15 mph ENE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: