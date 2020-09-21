TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Beta Bringing Rainy and Breezy Weather this Week

Beta is continuing to work slowly west towards the Gulf Coast of Texas. As of the latest advisory, Beta has winds of 50 mph and a pressure of 996mb. Due to wind shear and dry air, Beta remains weak and disorganized. Beta is expected to turn northeastward towards Louisiana on Wednesday while continuing to weaken. A rainy and breezy week of weather is expected for Acadiana as winds will gust to around 30-35 mph at times.







A TROPICAL STORM WARNING remains in effect for Cameron, Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Mary–as storms across coastal areas could have embedded tropical-storm-force wind gusts. A SURGE WARNING also remains in effect for Cameron parish as 2-4 feet of storm surge is expected as the flow turns southeasterly.

For Acadiana, the main threat will be heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Global models, namely the European and GFS models, show the possibility of a heavy rain plume setting up over south-central/southeastern Louisiana, dumping rainfall totals of 5-10 inches over the next 5 days. Area-wide, rain totals of 3-7″ inches likely across Acadiana, but it’s the isolated higher amounts that could cause problems. Isolated rain totals of 8-12 inches could be possible where rain-bands set up, with some storms dumping 2-3 inches of rain per hour. This would lead to the possibility of flash flooding, which would be a more pressing concern.

High-resolution models, however, show more modest totals across Acadiana. Some dry air will be wrapping into the circulation by Tuesday and Wednesday, so this could hopefully lower rain coverage on those days.

It’s very hard to predict rain totals in tropical systems, both in regards to where the rain-bands set up and how much rain the rainbands dump. The best plan of action is to prepare for the isolated higher amounts across the area through the end of this week. If you live in an area prone to flooding, getting some sandbags may be a good idea. If we see these totals over a five-to-six day period, I believe most of the area would be okay. The problem lies when we see these types of rain totals over a 12-to-24 hour period, which is something we’ll have to watch for and take it day to day. Overall, we’re NOT expecting a 20-30 inch rain event as we saw in 2016.