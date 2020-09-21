TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm Beta Bringing Rainy and Breezy Weather this Week

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Beta is continuing to work slowly west towards the Gulf Coast of Texas. As of the latest advisory, Beta has winds of 50 mph and a pressure of 996mb. Due to wind shear and dry air, Beta remains weak and disorganized. Beta is expected to turn northeastward towards Louisiana on Wednesday while continuing to weaken. A rainy and breezy week of weather is expected for Acadiana as winds will gust to around 30-35 mph at times.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING remains in effect for Cameron, Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Mary–as storms across coastal areas could have embedded tropical-storm-force wind gusts. A SURGE WARNING also remains in effect for Cameron parish as 2-4 feet of storm surge is expected as the flow turns southeasterly.

For Acadiana, the main threat will be heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Global models, namely the European and GFS models, show the possibility of a heavy rain plume setting up over south-central/southeastern Louisiana, dumping rainfall totals of 5-10 inches over the next 5 days. Area-wide, rain totals of 3-7″ inches likely across Acadiana, but it’s the isolated higher amounts that could cause problems. Isolated rain totals of 8-12 inches could be possible where rain-bands set up, with some storms dumping 2-3 inches of rain per hour. This would lead to the possibility of flash flooding, which would be a more pressing concern.

High-resolution models, however, show more modest totals across Acadiana. Some dry air will be wrapping into the circulation by Tuesday and Wednesday, so this could hopefully lower rain coverage on those days.

It’s very hard to predict rain totals in tropical systems, both in regards to where the rain-bands set up and how much rain the rainbands dump. The best plan of action is to prepare for the isolated higher amounts across the area through the end of this week. If you live in an area prone to flooding, getting some sandbags may be a good idea. If we see these totals over a five-to-six day period, I believe most of the area would be okay. The problem lies when we see these types of rain totals over a 12-to-24 hour period, which is something we’ll have to watch for and take it day to day. Overall, we’re NOT expecting a 20-30 inch rain event as we saw in 2016.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
71°F Rain and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
15 mph E
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 70F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
70°F Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 70F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
66°F Cloudy with showers. Low 66F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
12 mph E
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
68°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
18 mph ENE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: