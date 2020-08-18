TROPICAL UPDATE: Tracking Two Developing Tropical Waves

We continue to track two tropical waves across the Atlantic basin that have a high likelihood of acquiring names through the next week.

The first tropical wave has reached the eastern Caribbean Sea. It is still in rather unfavorable atmospheric conditions, but conditions could become more conducive for tropical formation once the wave enters the western Caribbean in about 2 to 4 days. The National Hurricane Center is currently giving this wave a 60% chance for development within the next five days. In the near-term, this wave remains weak and disorganized.

Another tropical wave is further east, located in the central Atlantic, and is looking more healthier. Long-range model guidance is already latching on to the possibility that this system could organize and develop into a tropical system. The National Hurricane Center is giving this wave a 90% chance for development. The next names on the list are Laura and Marco.

Of more concern than these tropical waves is the steering pattern models have in place through the next 5 to 10 days. The pattern features high pressure over the southwestern Atlantic. Since high pressures act as blockers of tropical systems, this pattern would favor westward-moving waves/storms, possibly into the Caribbean and later the Gulf of Mexico. Let’s hope this pattern reverses the next few weeks, because this pattern, unfortunately, makes landfalling systems more likely. Either way, activity is expected to ramp up through the next few weeks, with the heart of the season around September 11th.

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

