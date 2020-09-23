TROPICAL UPDATE: The Last Gasp of Beta Brings More Rains into Acadiana Today
Beta is no longer a tropical depression as it continues to weaken and dissipate into a remnant low. Due to dry air, Beta remains weak and disorganized. The remnants of Beta will move over Acadiana throughout the day leading to tropical showers and storms that will be mostly scattered. Rainfall could be heavy at times but the flash flooding threat looks low for Acadiana.
Approximate rainfall totals for Acadiana today are estimated at around 1″ to 3″ inches for most of the area. 4″ to 6″ inches of rain is possible for isolated spots and this could lead to minor flash flooding. I think the higher rainfall totals for today will be for our coastal regions and for the northern parishes of Acadiana as the center of Beta moves through central Lousiana.
Otherwise, conditions will be warmer as skies remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. Winds won’t be as strong either as gusts will be around 20 mph.
