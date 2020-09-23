TROPICAL UPDATE: The Last Gasp of Beta Brings More Rains into Acadiana Today

Beta is no longer a tropical depression as it continues to weaken and dissipate into a remnant low. Due to dry air, Beta remains weak and disorganized. The remnants of Beta will move over Acadiana throughout the day leading to tropical showers and storms that will be mostly scattered. Rainfall could be heavy at times but the flash flooding threat looks low for Acadiana.

Approximate rainfall totals for Acadiana today are estimated at around 1″ to 3″ inches for most of the area. 4″ to 6″ inches of rain is possible for isolated spots and this could lead to minor flash flooding. I think the higher rainfall totals for today will be for our coastal regions and for the northern parishes of Acadiana as the center of Beta moves through central Lousiana.

Otherwise, conditions will be warmer as skies remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. Winds won’t be as strong either as gusts will be around 20 mph.

Overcast

Abbeville

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
14 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph WSW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
69°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
70°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

