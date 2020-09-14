TROPICAL UPDATE: Hurricane Sally path continues towards Gulf Coast, Significant Impacts Expected Across SE Louisiana

Sally has strengthened into a Hurricane with winds at 90 mph as it continues to churn slowly west-northwestward across the Gulf of Mexico.

This wind shear is expected to die down today, and a strengthening process could occur today as the storm is expected to also slow down in forward speed. A few outer rainbands could begin to affect southern Louisiana as early as today. These rain-bands could contain locally heavier downpours and gusty winds.

Sally is expected to make landfall east of New Orleans on Tuesday as a strong Category 2 hurricane.

On this current track, effects across Acadiana would be minimal, with a few squally thunderstorms expected this afternoon and on Tuesday. Eastern portions of Acadiana, namely Iberia, St. Martin, and St. Mary could see a 30-40 mph wind gusts today and Tuesday as storms try to rotate around the western and southwestern side of the circulation. Otherwise, no significant issues are expected across most of Acadiana. A HURRICANE WARNING is in effect east of Grand Isle and covering most of southeastern Louisiana, while a TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for Vermilion, Iberia, and St. Mary parishes.

Southeastern Louisiana, however, will see significant impacts from this system. Wind gusts of 70-90 mph are possible across extreme southeastern Louisiana and a storm surge of 7-11 feet is projected across coastal southeastern Louisiana. Further west, coastal St. Mary could see a storm surge of around 2-4 feet, with higher totals of 3-6 feet starting east of Port Fourchon.

Flooding rains will also be a huge component of this system as parts of southeastern Louisiana, coastal Mississippi, and Alabama could see totals approaching 10-15 inches, with isolated higher amounts.

Subtle track shifts could make a difference in the degree of impacts across eastern portions of Acadiana, however, I would not expect huge track swings as landfall is now within 48 hours.

