TROPICAL UPDATE: Models show tropical activity increasing through the next few weeks

As we approach the heart of hurricane season, mother nature is responding on cue. We are tracking several tropical waves across the Atlantic basin. With Kyle and Josephine both gone, it appears two more tropical waves have the possibility of acquiring names through the next week.

The first tropical wave is approaching the Lesser Antilles islands. It is still in rather unfavorable atmospheric conditions, but conditions could become more conducive for tropical formation once the wave enters the western Caribbean in about 4 to 5 days. The National Hurricane Center is currently giving this wave a 40% chance for development within the next five days. In the near-term, its fast forward motion and westerly shear will limit any significant development.

Another tropical wave is rolling off the coast of Africa currently. Long-range model guidance is already latching on to the possibility that this system could also develop down the road, especially as it approaches the islands in about 5 days. The National Hurricane Center is also giving this wave a 40% chance for development.

Of more concern than these tropical waves is the steering pattern models have in place through the next 5 to 10 days. The pattern features high pressure over the southwestern Atlantic. Since high pressures act as blockers of tropical systems, this pattern would favor westward-moving waves/storms, possibly into the Caribbean and later the Gulf of Mexico. Let’s hope this pattern reverses the next few weeks, because this pattern, unfortunately, makes landfalling systems more likely. What we would like to see is a trough along the eastern seaboard and southwestern Atlantic, which would lift systems northward and take them harmlessly out to sea. Either way, activity is expected to ramp up through the next few weeks, with the heart of the season around September 10th.

Clear

Abbeville

95°F Clear Feels like 101°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
74°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

96°F Clear Feels like 104°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
74°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

92°F Clear Feels like 104°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
72°F Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

95°F Clear Feels like 103°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
74°F Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

95°F Clear Feels like 107°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
75°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

