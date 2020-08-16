TROPICAL UPDATE: Models show tropical activity increasing through the next few weeks

As we approach the heart of hurricane season, mother nature is responding on cue. We are tracking several tropical waves across the Atlantic basin. With Kyle and Josephine both gone, it appears two more tropical waves have the possibility of acquiring names through the next week.

The first tropical wave is approaching the Lesser Antilles islands. It is still in rather unfavorable atmospheric conditions, but conditions could become more conducive for tropical formation once the wave enters the western Caribbean in about 4 to 5 days. The National Hurricane Center is currently giving this wave a 40% chance for development within the next five days. In the near-term, its fast forward motion and westerly shear will limit any significant development.

Another tropical wave is rolling off the coast of Africa currently. Long-range model guidance is already latching on to the possibility that this system could also develop down the road, especially as it approaches the islands in about 5 days. The National Hurricane Center is also giving this wave a 40% chance for development.

Of more concern than these tropical waves is the steering pattern models have in place through the next 5 to 10 days. The pattern features high pressure over the southwestern Atlantic. Since high pressures act as blockers of tropical systems, this pattern would favor westward-moving waves/storms, possibly into the Caribbean and later the Gulf of Mexico. Let’s hope this pattern reverses the next few weeks, because this pattern, unfortunately, makes landfalling systems more likely. What we would like to see is a trough along the eastern seaboard and southwestern Atlantic, which would lift systems northward and take them harmlessly out to sea. Either way, activity is expected to ramp up through the next few weeks, with the heart of the season around September 10th.