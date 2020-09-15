TROPICAL UPDATE: Hurricane Sally Slowly Inching Towards Mobile and Gulf Shores

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Sally has weakened back down into a Category 1 Hurricane with winds at 85 mph as it continues to churn slowly northwestward across the Gulf of Mexico.

A few outer rainbands could reach into southern Louisiana today. These rain-bands could contain locally heavier downpours and gusty winds.

Sally is expected to make landfall near Mobile and Gulf Shores on Wednesday as a strong Category 1 hurricane.

On this current track, effects across Acadiana are minimal, with a few squally thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening. No significant issues are expected across most of Acadiana. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect east of New Orleans with Hurricane Warnings posted for the Gulf Coast of Mississippi, Alabama, and western Florida.

Impacts to southeastern Lousiana are looking a bit less significant than first thought. Storm surge is still a concern for some areas.

Flooding rains will also be a huge component of this system as parts of southeastern Louisiana, coastal Mississippi, and Alabama could see totals approaching 10-18 inches, with isolated higher amounts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

87°F Overcast Feels like 91°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

91°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 97°
Wind
17 mph NE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mostly clear. Low 73F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

88°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 96°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

89°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 96°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

88°F Broken Clouds Feels like 97°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low near 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F A few clouds from time to time. Low near 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: