TROPICAL UPDATE: Hurricane Sally Slowly Inching Towards Mobile and Gulf Shores

Sally has weakened back down into a Category 1 Hurricane with winds at 85 mph as it continues to churn slowly northwestward across the Gulf of Mexico.

A few outer rainbands could reach into southern Louisiana today. These rain-bands could contain locally heavier downpours and gusty winds.

Sally is expected to make landfall near Mobile and Gulf Shores on Wednesday as a strong Category 1 hurricane.





On this current track, effects across Acadiana are minimal, with a few squally thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening. No significant issues are expected across most of Acadiana. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect east of New Orleans with Hurricane Warnings posted for the Gulf Coast of Mississippi, Alabama, and western Florida.

Impacts to southeastern Lousiana are looking a bit less significant than first thought. Storm surge is still a concern for some areas.

Flooding rains will also be a huge component of this system as parts of southeastern Louisiana, coastal Mississippi, and Alabama could see totals approaching 10-18 inches, with isolated higher amounts.