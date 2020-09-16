TROPICAL UPDATE: Hurricane Sally Makes Landfall at Gulf Shores at Category 2 Strength

Sally strengthened into a Category 2 Hurricane overnight with winds at 105 mph before it made a slow landfall this morning over Gulf Shores, AL. Sally has weakened back into a Category 1 Hurricane and should become a tropical storm this afternoon.

A few spotty showers and breezy conditions are all were expecting today in Acadiana.

Storm surge and extreme rainfall totals are ongoing for portions of southern Alabama and the panhandle of Florida.

Flooding rains is a huge component of this system as parts of Alabama and Florida could see totals approaching 10-18 inches, with isolated higher amounts.

Over the next week, we will be watching the southwestern Gulf for new development. The National Hurricane Center has a 60% chance for a tropical system to form. As of today, this does not look like a threat to Louisiana but this area should not be taken lightly.

