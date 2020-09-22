TROPICAL UPDATE: Beta Weakens with Low Threat for Heavy Rains through Wednesday

Beta made landfall last night north of Corpus Christi and is weakening as it slowly works further inland. As of the latest advisory, Beta is now a depression and has winds of 35 mph and a pressure of 1005 mb. Due to wind shear and dry air, Beta remains weak and disorganized. Beta is expected to turn northeastward towards Louisiana today while continuing to weaken. Rainy and breezy weather is expected through Wednesday as winds will gust to around 25-30 mph at times.







The Tropical Storm Warnings have been dropped across the coastal parishes of Acadiana. A COASTAL FLOOD WARNING remains in effect for Cameron and Vermilion parish as 2-4 feet of storm surge is expected as the flow turns southeasterly.

For Acadiana, the main threat will be heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Global models, namely the European and GFS models, show the possibility of a heavy rain plume setting up over south-central/southeastern Louisiana, dumping rainfall totals of 3-7 inches over the next 3 days.

Area-wide, rain totals of 2-4″ inches likely across Acadiana, but it’s the isolated higher amounts that could cause problems. Isolated rain totals of 7-10 inches could be possible where rain-bands set up, with some storms dumping 2-3 inches of rain per hour. This would lead to the possibility of flash flooding, which would be a more pressing concern.

High-resolution models, however, show more modest totals across Acadiana. Some dry air will be wrapping into the circulation by Tuesday and Wednesday, so this could hopefully lower rain coverage on those days.

It’s very hard to predict rain totals in tropical systems, both in regards to where the rain-bands set up and how much rain the rainbands dump. The best plan of action is to prepare for the isolated higher amounts across the area through the end of this week. If you live in an area prone to flooding, getting some sandbags may be a good idea. If we see these totals over a five-to-six day period, I believe most of the area would be okay. The problem lies when we see these types of rain totals over a 12-to-24 hour period, which is something we’ll have to watch for and take it day to day. Overall, we’re NOT expecting a 20-30 inch rain event as we saw in 2016.