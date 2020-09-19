TROPICAL UPDATE: Beta continues to strengthen, impacts expected across Louisiana

Tropical Storm Beta has steadily organized over the Gulf of Mexico overnight. The storm now has winds of 60 mph and a pressure of 996mb as of the 4am advisory. The storm is moving to the north, but a stall and move to the west is anticipated through the next 24 hours.

Beta will slowly work westward towards Texas tomorrow and Monday. With a decrease in wind shear, Beta could become a hurricane as it approaches the Texas coast. Meanwhile, outer rainbands will develop on the northeastern side of the system, swinging into south Louisiana, especially on Sunday. Some of these storms could contain some isolated gusty winds. For this reason, the National Hurricane Center has issued a TROPICAL STORM WATCH for coastal parishes of Acadiana for today and tomorrow.

Tides will also start to increase across coastal southwestern Louisiana and a STORM SURGE WATCH has been issued for Cameron parish, where surge could be on the order of 1-3 feet. This water would likely creep in tomorrow and Monday as a strong southeasterly wind pushes this water onshore.

Due to a trough, Beta will then swing northeast towards Louisiana by Wednesday. There’s some evidence southwesterly shear could increase again by Wednesday, which may weaken the system on its approach to Louisiana. For this reason, as it stands now, I’m not anticipating a huge wind threat across Acadiana. However, heavy rainfall looks to be a concern with some models, such as the GFS below, showing the possibility of 5-10 inches through next Thursday. Of course, these numbers can change depending on track and organizational structure of the storm once it approaches Louisiana, so stay tuned!