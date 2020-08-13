Tropical Storm Josephine Forms In Atlantic

8/13/2020 UPDATE:
Tropical Depression 11 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Josephine with wind speeds at 45 mph this morning. The latest forecast cone from the NHC expects Josephine to strengthen further before weakening early next week. Models continue to show Josephine making a more northerly turn in the coming days where it will reach an area that is less conducive for strengthening. Impacts to the U.S. look unlikely and the chance for this system to reach the Gulf looks even slimmer.

8/12/2020 UPDATE:
As expected, Tropical Depression 11 formed in the central Atlantic yesterday. Winds this morning are at 35 mph as it moves west at 15 mph towards the Lesser Antilles. The National Hurricane Center forecast cone shows TD 11 strengthening into Tropical Storm Joesphine as early as this afternoon. Models continue to show the future Josephine making a more northerly turn in the coming days where it will reach an area that is less conducive for strengthening. Impacts to the U.S. look unlikely and the chance for this system to reach the Gulf looks even slimmer.

8/11/2020 UPDATE:
We now have Tropical Depression 11 out in the Atlantic. More than likely, this area will develop into Tropical Storm Josephine today or tomorrow. This system remains too far out to know if it will have any impacts to the United States but most global models continue to show the future Josephine weakening and dissipating just north of the Caribbean Sea.

ORIGINAL POST 8/10/2020:
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a strong tropical wave in the central Atlantic Ocean as it moves westward towards the Caribbean Sea. Currently, the NHC is placing a 60% chance this disturbance becomes at least a tropical depression over the next 5 days. More than likely, this area will develop into Tropical Storm Josephine this week, becoming the earliest “J” storm on record. As of today, this system is too far out to know if it will have any impacts to the United States but most global models have the future Josephine weakening and dissipating over or near the Caribbean Islands.

