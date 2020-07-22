Tropical Storm Gonzalo Forms in Central Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed over the central Atlantic Ocean. This is the earliest “G” name storm to from in an Atlantic Season on record. This beats Tropical Storm Gert that formed on July 24th, 2005.



Gonzalo is expected to move westward where it will gain further strength. Most models have this tropical system weakening and falling apart as it moves across the Caribbean Sea in the coming days. As of now, Gonzalo does not look like a threat to reach the Gulf of Mexico but we will keep a close eye on it through its lifespan.