Tropical Storm Bertha forms off the coast of South Carolina
Tropical Storm Bertha has quickly formed off the coast of South Carolina this morning. The National Hurricane Center expects Bertha to make landfall later today as a weak tropical storm. This systme poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.
