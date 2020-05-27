Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Tropical Storm Bertha forms off the coast of South Carolina

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Current Storms

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 2

Storm 2

Storm 3

Storm 3

Storm 4

Storm 4

Tropical Storm Bertha has quickly formed off the coast of South Carolina this morning. The National Hurricane Center expects Bertha to make landfall later today as a weak tropical storm. This systme poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

74°F Broken Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

71°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
70°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

76°F Broken Clouds Feels like 76°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
67°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: