Tropical-Like Disturbance in Texas Keeps Rain Chances High in Acadiana

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A tropical-like disturbance with no name continues to spin across south Texas bringing flash flooding to the Lone Star State and higher rain chances for Acadiana today and tomorrow.

This morning is quieter for Acadiana as only a few showers are trying to push in from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances are expected to quickly ramp up through the day with showers and storms likely in the area during much of the afternoon. Rainfall could be heavy and tropical-like with isolated areas receiving 3″ inches of rain or more.

Once again, temperatures stay below average for early July as highs only reach the mid-80s under mostly cloudy skies. Humidity levels remain high too.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

Abbeville

80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
2 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
77°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Crowley

78°F Fair Feels like 78°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

Opelousas

77°F Fair Feels like 77°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
73°F Information not available.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
74°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
53%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

New Iberia

79°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
75°F Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
66%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

Sidebar