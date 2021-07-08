Tropical-Like Disturbance in Texas Keeps Rain Chances High in Acadiana

A tropical-like disturbance with no name continues to spin across south Texas bringing flash flooding to the Lone Star State and higher rain chances for Acadiana today and tomorrow.





This morning is quieter for Acadiana as only a few showers are trying to push in from the Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances are expected to quickly ramp up through the day with showers and storms likely in the area during much of the afternoon. Rainfall could be heavy and tropical-like with isolated areas receiving 3″ inches of rain or more.

Once again, temperatures stay below average for early July as highs only reach the mid-80s under mostly cloudy skies. Humidity levels remain high too.