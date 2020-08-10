Tropical Development Likely in the Central Atlantic this Week

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a strong tropical wave in the central Atlantic Ocean as it moves westward towards the Caribbean Sea. Currently, the NHC is placing a 60% chance this disturbance becomes at least a tropical depression over the next 5 days. More than likely, this area will develop into Tropical Storm Josephine this week, becoming the earliest “J” storm on record. As of today, this system is too far out to know if it will have any impacts to the United States but most global models have the future Josephine weakening and dissipating over or near the Caribbean Islands.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

77°F Clear Feels like 78°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F A clear sky. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

79°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
74°F Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

79°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
74°F Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

80°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 75F. Winds light and variable.
75°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 75F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: