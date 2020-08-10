Tropical Development Likely in the Central Atlantic this Week
Tropical Satellites
Caribbean Satellite
West Atlantic Satellite
East Atlantic Satellite
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a strong tropical wave in the central Atlantic Ocean as it moves westward towards the Caribbean Sea. Currently, the NHC is placing a 60% chance this disturbance becomes at least a tropical depression over the next 5 days. More than likely, this area will develop into Tropical Storm Josephine this week, becoming the earliest “J” storm on record. As of today, this system is too far out to know if it will have any impacts to the United States but most global models have the future Josephine weakening and dissipating over or near the Caribbean Islands.
