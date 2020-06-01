Live Now
Tropical Development in Southern Gulf Likely…Impacts for Acadiana Possible

Local
The National Hurricane Center will be monitoring the southern Gulf of Mexico for tropical development this week as the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda from the eastern Pacific moves northwest. As of this morning, the NHC has a 70% chance that we see at least a tropical depression form in the Bay of Campeche. Further development could lead to the formation of Tropical Storm Cristobal later this week.

Forecast uncertainty is very high as we get into the 5-8 day range. Models show this disturbance meandering around the southern Gulf until it eventually starts to kick northward by the end of the week. Regardless of development, heavy rains could spread into the U.S. Gulf Coast for the weekend into early next week. Rain chances are higher in Acadiana to account for the surge of tropical moisture expected from this disturbance. Any further impacts will have to be determined as we get closer to the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

