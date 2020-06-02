Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Tropical Depression Three Expected to Strengthen into Cristobal Today

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Current Storms

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 2

Storm 2

Storm 3

Storm 3

Storm 4

Storm 4

Tropical Depression Three officially formed yesterday in the Bay of Campeche, which is the very southern extent of the Gulf of Mexico. TD Three is expected to spin in the Bay over the next few days and should continue to organize and strengthen. The National Hurricane Center forecast cone shows Tropical Storm Cristobal forming later today.

Forecast uncertainty becomes much higher as we head into the weekend. The possible tropical storm should start to move northward towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, where it should further strengthen and organize. The track, intensity, and organization of this system in the 6-8 day range is unknown at this time. Models show a wide range of scenarios as we head through Sunday into early next week.

I think Acadiana should begin to mentally prepare that we could see some tropical impacts from this disturbance starting as early as Sunday. The forecast confidence remains very low as we continue to monitor and analyzing each new model runs.

Keep it tuned to KLFY throughout the week as we’ll be providing updates as needed.

Download the KLFY Weather App for free by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Some clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Some clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
71°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: