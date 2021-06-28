Tropical Depression Four Forms Off Coast of South Carolina

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Depression Four has formed off the coast of South Carolina this Monday morning. TD Four is expected to move westward and strengthen slightly to Tropical Storm Danny before landfall tonight. No impacts are expected to the Gulf Coast as the heavy rains and winds associated with this system will stay well north.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

INTERACTIVE MAP

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite
Mostly Cloudy

Abbeville

83°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 91°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Crowley

79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 86°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Opelousas

86°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 94°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
74°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 90°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
73°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph E
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Light Rain

New Iberia

80°F Light Rain Feels like 86°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
74°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
35%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: