Tropical Depression 25 Forms in the Western Caribbean Sea

Tropical Depression 25 has formed in the northwestern Caribbean Sea on this Friday morning. TD 25 will be a slow-moving system that will eventually work its way into the southern Gulf of Mexico early next week.







Tropical Depression 25 is forecasted to become Tropical Storm Gamma over the weekend. It is way too early in the forecasting period to know this will bring impacts to the United States. We are in the “wait and see” stage. Models show the future Gamma meandering around the Bay of Campeche for several days next week. There is a slim threat that it could move northward towards the U.S. Gulf Coast.