Tropical Depression 25 Forms in the Western Caribbean Sea

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Tropical Depression 25 has formed in the northwestern Caribbean Sea on this Friday morning. TD 25 will be a slow-moving system that will eventually work its way into the southern Gulf of Mexico early next week.

Tropical Depression 25 is forecasted to become Tropical Storm Gamma over the weekend. It is way too early in the forecasting period to know this will bring impacts to the United States. We are in the “wait and see” stage. Models show the future Gamma meandering around the Bay of Campeche for several days next week. There is a slim threat that it could move northward towards the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Parish-by-parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links in Acadiana

Download the Gulf of Mexico storm tracking chart

Download the Atlantic storm tracking chart

Power outage maps

Keep up with outages in Acadiana by following the links below: