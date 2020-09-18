Storm in Gulf Becomes Tropical Storm Beta

Tropical Depression 22 developed yesterday across the southwestern Gulf and is expected to further strengthen into Tropical Storm Beta later Friday.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows Tropical Depression 22 becoming Beta this afternoon as it slowly works northward this weekend. By late Sunday, a sharp turn west towards Texas is expected where it should begin to weaken but tropical moisture will spread across Texas and into Louisiana with enhances rain chances for Acadiana through much of next week.

There is a lot of uncertainty with the path and how this system will develop because it will slowly meander around the southwestern Gulf of Mexico over the next several days. Impacts are possible across the U.S. Gulf Coast to the Mexican Gulf Coast but where, when, and how much is unknown at this time.

