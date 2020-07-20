Troopers release name of Lafayette officer-involved shooting suspect

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The identity of the suspect in an officer-involved shooting has been released by Louisiana State Police Troop I.

Curtis J. Francis, 28, of Lafayette remains hospitalized at a local facility with charges pending, according to Troop I Public Information Officer TFC Thomas Gossen.

Lafayette Police were executing a warrant for attempted murder when Francis allegedly exited his vehicle and ran two blocks down Pont des Mouton Road. There was then an altercation where Francis allegedly fired at an officer. Officers returned fire and shot Francis. No officers were harmed.

Gossen said the investigation is still active and no further information is available at this time.