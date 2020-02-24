1  of  2
Live Now
Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s Memorial Service at Staples Center Live and replay newscasts

Trio of Iberia Parish road closures announced

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
roadclosure_56256

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish and the City of New Iberia announced a series of road closures Monday — one of which is only for Mardi Gras day.

MARDI GRAS DAY ONLY (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.):

  • S. College Road at E. U.S. 90 and Frontage Road south to S. College Road to Patoutville road (La. 85) and Olivier Road. For any questions, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 634-8474.

UNTIL FRIDAY, FEB. 28

  • Vida Shaw Road from the intersection of Danielle Road and North side Road heading west for 0.75 miles, beginning at 8 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26 until Friday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. The closure is necessary to perform road repairs at the crossing. For any questions, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 634-8474.

UNTIL WORK IS COMPLETED

  • Drainage work will begin this week in the 200 block of S. Evangeline St. in New Iberia. The road will be closed to through traffic from E. PEter St. going toward the intersection of Glenn St. Drivers are asked to look for road closure signs and alternate routes and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. If you have any questions or concerns please contact Southern Constructors at (337) 608-9013.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Overcast. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Overcast. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Trending Stories

Sidebar