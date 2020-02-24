Trio of Iberia Parish road closures announced

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish and the City of New Iberia announced a series of road closures Monday — one of which is only for Mardi Gras day.

MARDI GRAS DAY ONLY (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.):

S. College Road at E. U.S. 90 and Frontage Road south to S. College Road to Patoutville road (La. 85) and Olivier Road. For any questions, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 634-8474.

UNTIL FRIDAY, FEB. 28

Vida Shaw Road from the intersection of Danielle Road and North side Road heading west for 0.75 miles, beginning at 8 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26 until Friday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. The closure is necessary to perform road repairs at the crossing. For any questions, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 634-8474.

UNTIL WORK IS COMPLETED