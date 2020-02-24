Trio of Iberia Parish road closures announced

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Iberia Parish and the City of New Iberia announced a series of road closures Monday — one of which is only for Mardi Gras day.
MARDI GRAS DAY ONLY (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.):
- S. College Road at E. U.S. 90 and Frontage Road south to S. College Road to Patoutville road (La. 85) and Olivier Road. For any questions, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 634-8474.
UNTIL FRIDAY, FEB. 28
- Vida Shaw Road from the intersection of Danielle Road and North side Road heading west for 0.75 miles, beginning at 8 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26 until Friday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. The closure is necessary to perform road repairs at the crossing. For any questions, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 634-8474.
UNTIL WORK IS COMPLETED
- Drainage work will begin this week in the 200 block of S. Evangeline St. in New Iberia. The road will be closed to through traffic from E. PEter St. going toward the intersection of Glenn St. Drivers are asked to look for road closure signs and alternate routes and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. If you have any questions or concerns please contact Southern Constructors at (337) 608-9013.