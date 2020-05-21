Live Now
Trio arrested in connection to burglaries in Lafayette Parish

Three people have been arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in Lafayette Parish.

Carencro Police say Michael Davis, 28, is charged with two counts of simple burglary, and three counts of illegal possession of stolen property. Daisha Gravouia, 38, is charged with one count of illegal possession of stolen property, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Culter Theriot, 26, is charged with two counts of simple burglary.

Carencro Police Chief David Anderson says detectives solved several burglary cases, with detectives from Lafayette and Broussard. He says one of the suspects was at a storage facility at the end of March, trying to hide stolen items from the burglaries.

Chief Anderson says Carencro detectives located the stolen items, valued at $65,000, which include: several boxes of collectable baseball cards and comic books, a motorcycle, several boxes of collectable comic books, and hunting equipment. All of the stolen items have been returned to the victims.

