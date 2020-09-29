Trick or treating canceled in Crowley

Crowley, La. (KLFY) Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux has canceled city-wide trick or treating.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Monceaux cites the COVID-19 pandemic and the CDC new guidelines that suggest its a high-risk behavior for spreading coronavirus.

“The harsh reality is that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, as case numbers continue to rise in some places,” Monceaux said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its Halloween and trick-or-treating guidelines last week.

“Unfortunately, many of our traditional activities are considered high risk. Since many Halloween activities involve interacting with people in one way or another, the CDC is advising that people refrain from engaging in most Halloween activities and advising against traditional trick-or-treating or from trunks of cars lined up in parking lots.” he said.

The annual Witchy Way event is also canceled, Monceaux said.

“There are alternatives to trick-or-treating that the CDC recommends as low-risk activities, such as carving and decorating pumpkins, decorating your home, having a virtual Halloween costume contest, having a Halloween movie night with your family, and a scavenger hunt within your home instead of going house to house,” he said.

“Please don’t let the coronavirus play a trick on you. The best treat for yourself and your family is to stay home and stay well on Halloween.”

For additional information, contact Crowley City Hall at 337.783.0824.